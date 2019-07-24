CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-354 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.1 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.00-10.14 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded up $48.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.08. The stock had a trading volume of 619,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,628. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $592.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $559.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $621.60.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total value of $174,267.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

