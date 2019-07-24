Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.50

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and traded as high as $40.54. Cortexyme shares last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 649 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRTX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Cortexyme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on B2Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

