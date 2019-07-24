Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $30,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $34,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,889. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

