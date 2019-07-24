Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.21. Condor Petroleum shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bradley Hatcher purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,000.

Condor Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:CPI)

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

