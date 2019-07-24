Condensate (RAIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Condensate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Condensate has a market cap of $101,467.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Condensate has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Condensate alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.01110679 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004505 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001399 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000489 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Condensate Profile

Condensate (RAIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 1,051,261,992 coins. Condensate’s official website is condensate.co . Condensate’s official message board is www.rainblog.de . Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Condensate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Condensate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.