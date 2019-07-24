Comparing New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and Wah Fu Education Group (NYSE:WAFU)

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Wah Fu Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Tech Grp $2.45 billion 6.25 $296.13 million $1.87 57.39 Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Wah Fu Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 0 1 8 0 2.89 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus target price of $91.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.90%. Given New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Tech Grp is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Tech Grp 8.80% 14.88% 7.43% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp beats Wah Fu Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum taught in Chinese and English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation comprising books, software, CD-ROMs, magazines, and other periodicals; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting; pre-school education; and a pilot program that permits third parties in small cities to provide its English and kindergarten programs, as well as overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2018, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 87 schools, 994 learning centers, and 18 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in China. It operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers and education service companies; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

