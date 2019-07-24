Comparing Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 29.04% 29.54% 16.73% NVIDIA 30.68% 31.27% 21.67%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intel and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 9 13 19 0 2.24 NVIDIA 3 12 26 0 2.56

Intel currently has a consensus price target of $53.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $194.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given NVIDIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Intel.

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Intel pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intel has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and NVIDIA has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intel and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $70.85 billion 3.27 $21.05 billion $4.58 11.30 NVIDIA $11.72 billion 9.13 $4.14 billion $6.07 28.94

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than NVIDIA. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Intel on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. Its platforms are used in notebooks, systems, and desktops; cloud, enterprise, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a collaboration with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to develop software defined infrastructure for network functions virtualization, distributed cloud, and 5G applications. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

