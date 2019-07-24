Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,487 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1,312.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.36. 17,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

