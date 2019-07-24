Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,323. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Horn R. Lawrence Van sold 4,053 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $152,960.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,627.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 521.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

