Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.06, 1,246,866 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,987,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, CEO Wayne T. Smith purchased 323,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $1,072,638.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,505,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Ely III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,408. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,420,533 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,242 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Community Health Systems by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Community Health Systems by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

