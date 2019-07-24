Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $538.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.61 per share, for a total transaction of $241,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,457.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock worth $376,569 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.