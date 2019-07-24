Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.18. Colony Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 37,300 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 104.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

