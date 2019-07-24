Collectors Universe, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Collectors Universe has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Collectors Universe has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $201.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.73.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 11.66%.

In other Collectors Universe news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $116,586.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $57,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

