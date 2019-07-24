CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0117

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. CoinUs has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $19,426.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinUs has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011512 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005459 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

