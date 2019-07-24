Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,833 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $65.51. 262,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

