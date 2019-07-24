ClearPoll Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $357,409.00 and $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00298049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.01688561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00120795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000664 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

