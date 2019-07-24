Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 33,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,949. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

