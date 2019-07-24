Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,214. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,654.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 311,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

