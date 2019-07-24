Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,698. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $93.12 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,211,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

