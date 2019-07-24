Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97-3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.35-5.60 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.82.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,698. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $93.12 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $434,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,211,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $410,454.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,148,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,076 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
