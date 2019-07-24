Citizens Financial Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

NYSE CFG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.66. 810,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

