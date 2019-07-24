Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 386 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 386 ($5.04).

CINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Arni Samuelsson purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £28,975 ($37,860.97). Also, insider Scott Rosenblum purchased 15,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,718.80 ($63,659.74).

Shares of CINE traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 251.10 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.40 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.27.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

