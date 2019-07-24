Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2,673.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,330 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $13,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $107,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 745.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 631,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,218,000 after purchasing an additional 556,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after purchasing an additional 492,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 132.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 397,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after purchasing an additional 208,449 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 17,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $108.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 15.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

