Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2,453.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 12.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 20.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.40.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.10. 1,614,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

