Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $815.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $815.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $679.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $739.60 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $765.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total value of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,081 shares of company stock worth $66,273,971. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Motco acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

