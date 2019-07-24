China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR)‘s stock had its “average” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other China Metro Rural news, insider Arthur W. Steinhafel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,650.

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

