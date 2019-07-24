Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 78,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,577,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,293. The stock has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.