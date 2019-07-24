ChessCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 24th. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ChessCoin has a market cap of $104,927.00 and $3.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,113.02 or 2.07342994 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024289 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

