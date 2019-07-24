Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAKE. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $599.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $74,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 95,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 435.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 210,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 170,787 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

