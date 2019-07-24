Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Shares of CKPT opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.14. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 952.83% and a negative return on equity of 211.99%. Analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

