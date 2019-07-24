Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
