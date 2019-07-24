Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 100,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 320.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 219,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 98,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

