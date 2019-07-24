Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.48. Charter Hall Group shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 2,027,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$11.29.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Charter Hall Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with $28.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors. The Group has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth and oversees a portfolio of 820 properties that is more than 6.3 million square metres in size.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.