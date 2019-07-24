Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 40,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,124,000 after buying an additional 76,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,801,000 after buying an additional 758,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 568.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 88,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $2,604,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,827,934. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

