Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $11,390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 564,376 shares of company stock worth $25,827,934. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 10,276,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,712. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

