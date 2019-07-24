Chainlink 24-Hour Volume Reaches $78.84 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $843.99 million and $78.84 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $2.41 or 0.00024508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Coinbase and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00296682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01708060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120301 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000637 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Mercatox, Radar Relay, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

