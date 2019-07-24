CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Citigroup set a $27.00 price target on StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.93. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $150,814.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

