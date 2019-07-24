CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 43279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of $568.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$332.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.23 million. On average, analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

