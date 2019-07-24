Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

NYSE CPF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.67. 152,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Duane K. Kurisu purchased 900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $25,497.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,420.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl E. Fry purchased 1,900 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $54,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $772,585.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 453,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 147,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 113,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 104,293 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

