Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51, Morningstar.com reports. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million.

CSFL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,742. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. Centerstate Bank has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 90,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 130,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

