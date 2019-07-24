Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Celgene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celgene by 1.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp boosted its position in Celgene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.22.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

