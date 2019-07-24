Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of CGI from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $885.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.81. Celestica has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

