Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after acquiring an additional 987,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,273,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $48,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.69. 953,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

