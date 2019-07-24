Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $444,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,845 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. 512,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,475. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

