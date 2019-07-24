Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $142.94 and last traded at $139.71, with a volume of 219704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.16.

The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $263,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 51,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.87.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

