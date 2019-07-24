CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $371.80

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.80 and traded as low as $371.00. CareTech shares last traded at $372.00, with a volume of 4,593 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $406.34 million and a PE ratio of 33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 371.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.98%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

