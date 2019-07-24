Carclo (LON:CAR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Carclo (LON:CAR)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:CAR opened at GBX 15.08 ($0.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.42. Carclo has a one year low of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59.

About Carclo

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

