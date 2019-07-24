Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stake Trimmed by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the period. Capital Southwest makes up 4.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Southwest worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 115,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 706.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,410. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $367.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 68.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 million. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

