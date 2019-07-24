Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million.

CCBG traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,064. The stock has a market cap of $417.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.71. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.75.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

