Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.82.

TSE:CNR traded up C$4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$123.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$96.46 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,250 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.31, for a total transaction of C$155,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,099,290.52. Also, Senior Officer Kimberley A. Madigan sold 4,891 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.54, for a total value of C$589,572.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at C$2,531.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,926 shares of company stock worth $2,063,137.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

