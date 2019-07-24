Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$129.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.
CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roxgold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$124.82.
TSE:CNR traded up C$4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$123.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$96.46 and a 1 year high of C$127.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.
In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,250 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.31, for a total transaction of C$155,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,099,290.52. Also, Senior Officer Kimberley A. Madigan sold 4,891 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.54, for a total value of C$589,572.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at C$2,531.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,926 shares of company stock worth $2,063,137.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
