Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

CNI traded up $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $93.93. 520,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,215. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 158.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

