Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse accounts for approximately 0.5% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,150,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 183,465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 377.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after acquiring an additional 488,417 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $690.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley bought 18,900 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $992,439.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

